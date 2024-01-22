ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $68.63. 22,495,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,095,857. The firm has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

