Optimism (OP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.87 Billion

Optimism (OP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00007383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $202.55 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,378,568 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

