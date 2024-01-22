Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Open Text Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.17 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Open Text by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Open Text by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 138,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

