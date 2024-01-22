Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives $45.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

