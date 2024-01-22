ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %
ON Semiconductor stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,817. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
