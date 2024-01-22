OMG Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.28 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $93.49 million and approximately $49.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001414 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

