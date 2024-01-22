Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0955 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $641.44 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,332.32 or 0.05827885 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00075152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09981394 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $20,526,153.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

