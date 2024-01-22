NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $255.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.81.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.