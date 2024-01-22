NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $255.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.
NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.81.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after acquiring an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
