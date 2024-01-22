NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00018536 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.86 or 1.00176984 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011521 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00206307 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003802 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

