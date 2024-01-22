NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 6.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 7,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

NWTN Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWTN by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NWTN during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

