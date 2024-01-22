NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$13.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.01.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$1,234,628.04. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,689 shares of company stock worth $1,455,637. Insiders own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

