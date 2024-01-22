Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.99

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 96752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

