Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nutrien stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

