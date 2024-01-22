Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,208 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in NU were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NU by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,281,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 197,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in NU by 521.9% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,571,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NU. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,691,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765,514. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

