Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 180.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,646,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201,124 shares during the quarter. NU makes up approximately 18.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in NU were worth $69,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

NU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 17,941,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,382,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

