NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,345,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,326,602 shares.The stock last traded at $3.46 and had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a current ratio of 33.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29.

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt acquired 23,677 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,797.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,644,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,356,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 968,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

