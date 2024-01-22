NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Guggenheim

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,284,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,880. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

