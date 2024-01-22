News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 98,078.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 1,235,793 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $20,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of News by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 830,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of News by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 939,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 809,059 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 100.04 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

