NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.71% of NetSol Technologies worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

