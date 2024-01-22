Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $482.95 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

