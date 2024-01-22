Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.