Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.