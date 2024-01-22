NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $91.70

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.70, but opened at $88.14. NetEase shares last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 518,051 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.