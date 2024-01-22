Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0031 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $135.86 million and $2.13 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,411.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00168742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00573464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00375725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00177682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,078,402,685 coins and its circulating supply is 43,387,810,567 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

