NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,502.00 and a beta of 1.44. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

