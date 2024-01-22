Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $3.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

NKTR stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $102.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

