Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kaltura from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kaltura

Kaltura Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.14 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 125.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaltura by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kaltura by 869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 289,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.