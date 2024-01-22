Myro Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $194.63 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Myro has a total market cap of $194.63 million and approximately $44.22 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myro has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Profile

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.22645662 USD and is up 18.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $44,352,691.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

