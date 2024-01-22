Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.75.

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3657845 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

