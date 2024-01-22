MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Increased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

MSCI stock traded up $9.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $563.81. 128,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.86. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.