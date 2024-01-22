Morgan Stanley Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $28.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JHG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.7 %

JHG stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Motco bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

