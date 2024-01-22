Moonbeam One Day Volume Reaches $5.63 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $298.26 million and $5.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00076373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022957 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001427 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,584,289 coins and its circulating supply is 824,002,806 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.