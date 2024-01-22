Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

