Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 296,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $206.30. 91,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.97 and a 1-year high of $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.