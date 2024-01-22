Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,973 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.82. 25,928,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.