Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.