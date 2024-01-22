Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys Shares of 2,793 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $123,951,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Workday by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $84,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.69. The company had a trading volume of 395,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.55 and a 200 day moving average of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $293.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.