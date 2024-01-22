Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 8,423 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $158,434,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 635,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,862. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

