Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $627.20. 83,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,619. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $647.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.