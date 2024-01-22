Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price target on Moneta Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

