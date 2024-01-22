Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $99.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

