Mizuho Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $26.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.43.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $585.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 48,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at $144,511,232.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.