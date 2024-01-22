Mizuho Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $265.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $282.86 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $285.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

