Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 845,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,155 shares.The stock last traded at $58.69 and had previously closed at $58.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The company’s revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 721,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 271,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

