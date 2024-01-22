MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 4.1%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 176,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,713,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.24.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

