MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $345.00

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 61688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.36).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -978.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.47.

Get MIGO Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MIGO Opportunities Trust news, insider Richard Davidson bought 10,000 shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £31,300 ($39,826.95). Insiders own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.