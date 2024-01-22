Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,309,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,157 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 4.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $157,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 117,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% in the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,565,000 after purchasing an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 72.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 61,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,897,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,994. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

