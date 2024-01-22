MGO One Seven LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.73. 872,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

