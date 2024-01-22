MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 388,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,135,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 0.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 13.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.5% in the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:UAUG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,030 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.