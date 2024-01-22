MGO One Seven LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS UDEC traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $32.29. 4,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

